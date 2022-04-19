Russia Retaliates Against Europe With Mass Expulsions

Russia said Tuesday it was expelling diplomats from three European countries in retaliation for similar measures taken against Moscow's envoys over the Kremlin's military operation in Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry declared 15 diplomats from the Netherlands "persona non grata," giving them two weeks to leave.

Moscow gave the same deadline to the embassy staff of Belgium for its decision to kick out 21 Russian envoys last month.

Although Russia had warned at the time that it would retaliate by following the "principle of reciprocity," the Russian statement did not spell out how many Belgian staff had been ordered out.