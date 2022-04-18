News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Moskva meeting

Russia’s defense ministry posted footage Saturday of what it said was Navy chief meeting the surviving crew of the sunken Moskva missile cruiser at its home port of Sevastopol in annexed Crimea.

News outlets said they have identified the Moskva’s captain Anton Kuprin, who had been reported dead, at the event alongside around 100 of the 510-capacity crew.

The Radio Svoboda (RFE/RL) news website said it spoke with a Moskva crew member’s wife who confirmed the death of her husband, Michman Ivan Vakhrushev, and said at least 27 others remained unaccounted for.

Sunken animation

Unknown administrators blocked access to a Soviet cartoon widely shared on YouTube that depicts underwater explorers discovering a sunken “fascist” ship marked by the letter Z.

Users called the animation “prophetic” for its apparent similarities to the sinking of the Moskva and the letter “Z” widely used by the Russian military in Ukraine. Russia’s animation studio Soyuzmultfilm denied responsibility or any affiliation with the YouTube channel despite its gray verification badge.