Russian Journalist Alleges Torture After Filming Anti-War Rally

A Russian journalist has accused the security services of torturing him after he was detained for filming an anti-war rally in March.

Documentary maker Sergei Erzhenkov attended a March 4 anti-war rally in the city of Kasimov in western Russia, where he filmed activists spray-painting “Putin — go away” on a Lenin statue. The next day, Federal Security Service (FSB) officers came to Erzhenkov’s home and took him to the local police station.

Erzhenkov told YouTube channel Khodorkovsky Live that he was repeatedly beaten by FSB officers over the two days he spent in custody.





