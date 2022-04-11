Ukraine Invasion Meant to End U.S. 'Dominance,' Russia's Lavrov Says

Russia's “special military operation” in Ukraine is partly being fought to end the “total dominance” and “reckless expansion” of the United States on the world stage, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.

Russian officials have given a number of different justifications for the country's invasion of Ukraine since President Vladimir Putin ordered troops over the border on Feb. 24 with the stated goal of "de-Nazifying and demilitarizing" Moscow's pro-Western neighbor.

“Our special military operation is designed to put an end to the reckless expansion and the reckless course toward the total dominance of the United States — and the rest of the Western countries under them — in the international arena,” Lavrov said in an interview with the state-run Rossia 24 broadcaster that aired Monday.