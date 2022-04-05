Russia’s Lavrov Says Bucha Claims Aim to ‘Torpedo’ Ukraine Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said the discovery of bodies in the Ukrainian town of Bucha was a "provocation" aimed at scuppering talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

"A question arises: What purpose does this blatantly untruthful provocation serve? We are led to believe it is to find a pretext to torpedo the ongoing negotiations," Lavrov said in a video message broadcast on Russian television.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine have continued after their top diplomats met in the Turkish resort of Antalya last month, the first such gathering since the start of Moscow's military operation on Feb. 24.

Russia last week announced it would drastically reduce its military activities in northern Ukraine following a meeting in Istanbul.