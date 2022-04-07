Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Changing Demands Since Istanbul Talks

By AFP
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Moskva News Agency

Russia on Thursday accused Ukrainian negotiators of changing demands since last month's talks in Istanbul, claiming that Kyiv was not interested in ending fighting.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met in Istanbul in March but there have been few signs of the conflict abating on the ground. 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that on Wednesday the Ukrainian side had presented its draft agreement. 

"It shows a departure from the most important provisions spelled out at the meeting in Istanbul on March 29," he said. 

In Turkey, "the Ukrainians clearly stated that future (international) security guarantees for Ukraine do not apply to Crimea and Sevastopol," Lavrov said, referring to territory Moscow annexed in 2014.

"In yesterday's draft, this clear statement is missing," he added.

He also said that Ukrainians wanted the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to discuss Crimea and separatist-held territory in eastern Ukraine face-to-face.

"At the next stage, the Ukrainian side will certainly ask for the withdrawal of troops and will put forward new preconditions," Lavrov predicted.

"This is unacceptable."

He accused Ukrainian authorities of seeking to scupper talks and not wanting to end more than a month of fighting.

"We see this as a manifestation of the fact that the Kyiv regime is controlled by Washington and its allies, who are pushing President Volodymyr Zelensky to continue hostilities," Lavrov said.

Read more about: Ukraine , Lavrov , Crimea

Read more

De-escalation

Russia to Withdraw Troops From Ukraine Border, Crimea

The buildup had raised alarms in the West of renewed clashes in eastern Ukraine.
Lavrov

Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov on Iran, Syria and North Korea

Highlights from Lavrov's annual press conference held Monday.
Crimea

Russian TV Channel Dozhd Suspended in Ukraine

Independent Russian television channel Dozhd has been suspended in Ukraine after repeatedly showing Crimea as part of Russia.
Crimea

Chess Star Karyakin Defends Support for Russian Crimea

Russian chess grandmaster Sergei Karyakin has defended his outspoken support for Russia's annexation of Crimea. “I have my opinion, and I have the right...

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.