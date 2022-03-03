Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's Lavrov Accuses West of Fixating on 'Nuclear War'

By AFP
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. MFA Russia (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday accused Western politicians of fixating on nuclear war, one week after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.

"It is clear that World War Three can only be nuclear," Lavrov said in an online interview with Russian and foreign media.

"I would like to point out that it's in the heads of Western politicians that the idea of a nuclear war is spinning constantly, and not in the heads of Russians," he said.

"Therefore I assure you that we will not allow any provocations to throw us off balance," Lavrov added. 

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's nuclear forces be put on high alert, accusing the West of taking "unfriendly" steps against his country. 

Moscow has the world's largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and a huge cache of ballistic missiles which form the backbone of the country's deterrence forces.

Read more about: Nuclear , Lavrov , Ukraine

Read more

menacing mention

Key Questions After Putin's Nuclear Announcement

Analysts suggested that brandishing the nuclear option is a desperate move resulting from Russia's military setbacks.
dismissed approach

Russia Says Ultimatums, Threats on Ukraine Are 'Road to Nowhere'

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the remarks ahead of talks with British counterpart Liz Truss in Moscow.
continued dialogue

Russia, U.S. Agree to Talk Security Demands Next Week

Russia's foreign minister spoke with his U.S. counterpart as tensions flare over Ukraine.
Problematic Gift

Russia Returns Gifted Orthodox Icon to Bosnia After East Ukraine Controversy

Media reported that the icon was taken from the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine which is controlled by pro-Russian rebels. 

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.