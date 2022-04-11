Austria’s Nehammer ‘Pessimistic’ Over Putin’s ‘War Logic’

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday said he was "rather pessimistic" about the chances of diplomacy after being the first European leader to visit Russian President Vladimir Putin since the start of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

Describing Putin as having "massively entered into a logic of war," Nehammer told reporters: "If you're asking me whether I am optimistic or pessimistic, I'm rather pessimistic."

"Peace talks are always very time-intensive while military logic says: 'Don't spend too much time and go directly into battle'," he added.

However, he said he spoke to European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after the meeting and said he had impressed on them the "need for more such meetings" to directly express European outrage at Russia's actions.

While Nehammer said there was "very little interest on the Russian side in a direct meeting" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he said the one glimmer of hope was Putin's continued interest in the Istanbul peace talks.