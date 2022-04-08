Moscow Shutting Down Amnesty, Human Rights Watch in Russia

Russia said on Friday it was shutting down the local offices of more than a dozen international organizations including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Fifteen organizations have been taken off Russia's registry of international organizations and foreign NGOs due to "violations of the current legislation of the Russian Federation," the Justice Ministry said in a statement without providing further details.

Russia also shut down the local offices of Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, the Aga Khan Foundation, the Wspolnota Polska Association and other organizations.

The announcement came on the 44th day of Russia's military campaign in pro-Western Ukraine, with thousands killed and more than 11 million having fled their homes or the country in the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.