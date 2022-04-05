Russian-Speaking Airbnb Users Fume Over Global Shutout

Russian-speaking users accused Airbnb of discrimination after the lodging rental company officially suspended operations in Russia and Belarus on Tuesday, refusing service to travelers from both countries.

Airbnb is among the more than 600 companies that have announced their withdrawal from Russia amid a mass corporate exodus since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, according to Yale.

“Guests located in Russia or Belarus will not be able to make new reservations on Airbnb,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Russian and Belarusian nationals located outside their respective countries will also be unable to use the platform, the statement said.

“Guests globally will no longer be able to make new reservations for stays or Experiences in Russia or Belarus,” it added.