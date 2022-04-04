Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Seeks UN Security Council Meeting on Bucha, Ukraine

By AFP
Moscow has called for a special UN Security Council meeting Monday to address claims that Russian forces committed atrocities against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv. AP Photo/Seth Wenig/TASS

Moscow has called for a special UN Security Council meeting Monday to address claims that Russian forces committed atrocities against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv.

"In the light of heinous provocation of Ukrainian radicals in #Bucha Russia requested a meeting of UN #SecurityCouncil on Monday April 4," Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's deputy ambassador to the United Nations, said Sunday on Twitter.

Ukraine and Western leaders have erupted in outrage over the discovery of mass graves and hundreds of dead people in Bucha, a small town northwest of Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky directly blamed Moscow for the "killings" of civilians.

Russia denied the accusations and said Kyiv staged footage of the corpses.

A senior Washington official swiftly slammed Moscow's UN move and said it was designed to "feign outrage."

"Russia is drawing from the playbook it used for Crimea & Aleppo: forced to defend the indefensible (here, the Bucha atrocities), Russia is calling a @UN Security Council meeting so it can feign outrage & call for accountability," tweeted Samantha Power, a former U.S. ambassador to the UN.

"Nobody is buying it," added Power, who is the current administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

UN authorities have yet to publicly state whether a Security Council emergency meeting will take place Monday.

Read more about: UN , Russia , Ukraine

Read more

Europe’s breadbasket

Russia Accused of Causing 'Global Food Crisis' at UN

Sherman and the director of the World Food Program (WFP), David Beasley, reported that Ukraine and Russia, which are both major cereal producers, represent...
Moscow’s man

The Lonely Envoy: Moscow's Man at the UN Finds Himself on the Defensive

The man presiding over the august body dedicated to defending global peace was also the representative of a nuclear power now waging war against a democracy...
Syria redux

UN Security Council to Meet Friday on Biological Weapons at Moscow's Request

Russia on Thursday accused the United States of funding research into the development of biological weapons in Ukraine, which Washington and Kyiv denied...
Crimea

UN Passes Resolution Criticizing Crimea Militarization, Russia Expresses Regret

The resolution called on Russia to “end its temporary occupation of Ukraine’s territory.”

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.