Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russian Councilor Charged Over ‘False Information’ on Troops

By AFP
Updated:
Dmitry Petrenko. omskgorsovet.ru

A Russian court said Thursday that a local councilor in Siberia has been charged with knowingly sharing "false information' on army activity in Ukraine, national media reported.

Dmitry Petrenko, an elected Communist member of the municipal council in the city of Omsk, has a Telegram channel where he has posted critical views on Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

The court's press service said Petrenko had been charged with a crime over Telegram posts that "spread knowingly false information about the use of Russian armed forces to destroy civilian infrastructure and Ukraine's civilian population," RIA Novosti state news agency reported.

Petrenko has been charged with using his official position to do this, meaning he could face up to 10 years in jail.

He has  been ordered to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. and can only use the Internet or other means of communication with written permission from the authorities until late May, pending trial, the city's Kuibyshev district court said.

Since launching what it calls a "special operation" in Ukraine, Russia has passed legislation making it a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison to disseminate "false" information about its troops.

This move has caused alarm among the political opposition and independent media, who fear prosecution for any reporting of the Ukraine operation.

Russian investigators said last week they had launched a criminal case against popular journalist Alexander Nevzorov for alleging that Moscow's army deliberately shelled a maternity hospital in Ukraine's embattled city of Mariupol.

Read more about: Censorship

Read more

bloody valentine

Andrei Molodkin's Art Show 'Bloodline' Boldly Confronts the Language of Power

The show opens on St. Valentine's Day in Dublin.
take no side

Top Russian University Moves to Ban Political Speech

The move comes after Moscow’s Higher School of Economics (HSE) became embroiled in several controversies last year.
Off the air

3 Things Russia Censored on TV in the Past Week

From the Ukrainian president's sitcom to the word "protests," television viewers have noticed some key omissions.
Limited expression

Russia Drops to 149th out of 180 Countries in World Press Freedom Index

Russia now ranks below countries like Venezuela and the Central African Republic.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.