Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Putin Misled By Advisors Who Are 'Afraid,' Says U.S.

By AFP
kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin has been misled by military advisors reluctant to reveal the scale of losses suffered in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official said Wednesday.

Ukrainian forces have been recapturing territory in recent days — including the strategic Kyiv suburb of Irpin — as the Russian offensive appears to stall, a month after the invasion began on Feb. 24.

"We have information that Putin felt misled by the Russian military," the U.S. official said, citing declassified U.S. intelligence.

"Putin is being misinformed by his advisors about how badly the Russian military is performing and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions, because his senior advisors are too afraid to tell him the truth."

The official said Putin had been unaware that conscripts were being deployed to fight in Ukraine, where Russia has suffered huge personnel and equipment losses.

There is "persistent tension between Putin and the MOD (Ministry of Defense), stemming from Putin's mistrust in MOD leadership," the official said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked about the intelligence while traveling in Algiers said that in "autocracies... you don't have people in those systems who speak truth to power."

Read more about: Putin , United States , Defense , Ukraine

Read more

NATO showdown

Russia Sends Security Proposals to U.S. as Ukraine Tensions Soar

Moscow seeks legal guarantees that NATO will not expand any further toward its borders.
red lines

Moscow Says West, Ukraine Threaten Russia Security

Putin declined to say whether Moscow planned to move troops across Ukraine's border as the West has been alleging for weeks.
unexplained movements

Ukraine Denies Russian Military Buildup on Border as Defense Minister Quits

The reports of a Russian military buildup raised fears of a new escalation in fighting with pro-Moscow separatists.
Defense

U.S. Rules Out Military Response to Russia-Ukraine Naval Escalation, Official Says

A senior U.S. State Department official warned that Moscow must release the Ukrainian sailors or face growing consequences.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.