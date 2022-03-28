Spotlight of Shame on Companies Sticking With Russia

American professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld is putting public pressure on Western companies that maintain operations in Russia despite its war against neighboring Ukraine. The Yale University expert on management and leadership has them on a list publicly posted for consumers and investors around the world to see, the idea being that the shame will make the businesses change course and leave Russia. Sonnenfeld believes that the tougher daily life is for Russian citizens, the more motivated they will be to turn against President Vladimir Putin. In an interview, he tells AFP he has spoken out because there is "no middle ground" possible with Moscow regarding its invasion.

Why did you start the list?

Sonnenfeld: "There were about a dozen companies that moved to cut ties with Russia after it invaded Ukraine. They were not the companies that usually move first on social or human rights issues. Among them were oil companies, professional services firms and law offices, and tech giants. "But, there were also a flood of pretenders – companies that had clever public relations putting out smokescreens of misleading messaging. So, I put together a little team that has no particular ideology or involvement with these companies and can objectively assess them. "It was originally just a list showing those who did something and those who did nothing, but we realized that was not enough. Now, there are five categories, from a complete withdrawal to people who are digging in."

Is it a valid argument to stay for sake of employees or citizens in Russia?