Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Kremlin Rebuffs Speculation as Defense Minister Unseen for Days

By AFP
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

The Kremlin said Thursday that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was too busy for public appearances, as his absence from view for nearly two weeks prompted questions from journalists.

Shoigu, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, reportedly last appeared in public on March 11 despite his leading role in Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Some Russian media reports have speculated that he could have health problems.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov sought to quell such rumors however, telling journalists: "The defence minister has a lot to take care of at the moment. There is a special military operation going on."

"This is not the moment for media activity," he added.

The Kremlin said Thursday that Shoigu had informed Putin on the latest developments in Ukraine.

The defense minister, 66, usually features regularly on state television broadcasts and has been filmed going on expeditions into the Siberian wilderness with Putin.

Russian officials' absences often prompt rumors of illness, due to the fact that the authorities are reluctant to release such information even if true.

Rumours have swirled on several occasions when Putin has disappeared from public view for a week or more.

"We would be bored if there were no rumors," he said in 2015 after a 10-day absence.

Read more about: Kremlin , Shoigu

Read more

'empty noise'

No Need to Investigate Navalny’s 'Poisoning,' Kremlin Says

“We don't understand why our German colleagues are rushing to use the word ‘poisoning,’” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
STILL PROTESTING

Russian Far East Protesters Turn Out by the Thousands as Crackdown Intensifies

Despite multiple arrests of protesters this week, Khabarovsk saw a fourth consecutive massive rally Saturday.
PUTIN FOREVER

‘All We Have Is Putin’: Russians Vote to Grant President Ability to Extend Rule Until 2036

Hours before the polls had even closed, Russia’s election commission released initial results showing a 73% yes vote.
Syria

Defense Minister: Over 2,000 Islamic State Militants From Russia Killed in Syria

More than 2,000 militants who came from Russia to join Islamic State were killed Russian armed forces operation in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergei...

Russian media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.