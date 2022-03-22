Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russian Oligarch Abramovich's Superyacht Docks in Turkey

By AFP
The Solaris yacht, property of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, is seen at the port of Barcelona, Spain, on March 2, 2022. EPA/Enric Fontcuberta/TASS

A luxury superyacht owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has docked in Turkey, which has not joined European sanctions against Moscow that have also targeted the Chelsea Football Club owner and other oligarchs.

Western nations are impounding such assets with links to wealthy Russians as part of efforts to pressure President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich was among the individuals listed under new sanctions adopted by the European Union last week.

The billionaire's 140-meter (460-foot) Bermudan-flagged superyacht Solaris was filmed in the holiday resort of Bodrum in southwest Turkey on Monday, more than a week after being spotted at a port in Montenegro, which is not part of the EU.

NATO member Turkey, which has strong ties with Russia and Ukraine, has not joined sanctions targeting Moscow.

Western countries including the United States and the EU have imposed unprecedented sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including placing oligarchs and other individuals close to Putin on sanctions lists.

Yachts owned by Russia's richest have been seized by various nations, as U.S. President Joe Biden vowed that allies are "coming for your ill-begotten gains."

Abramovich, who also owns an even bigger yacht, the 162-meter Eclipse, has also been hit with a U.K. assets freeze and travel ban.

The 55-year-old Abramovich, who bought Chelsea in 2003, has denied claims that he bought the London club on Putin's orders, to expand Russia's influence abroad in the early 2000s.

Turkey has called Russia's invasion "unacceptable" and positioned itself as a mediator for an end to the war. 

Read more about: Oligarchs , Turkey

Read more

Oligarchs

Russian Oligarch Abramovich Takes Israeli Citizenship — Report

Abramovich has been counted as one of the richest men in Britain since he bought the Chelsea English Premier League football club in 2003.
Oligarchs

Sanctioned Oligarch Deripaska Resigns as Director of Rusal

Deripaska hopes to persuade the U.S. government to rescind sanctions that have crippled his businesses.
Oligarchs

Visa Trouble Keeps Russian Billionaire Abramovich From FA Cup Final — Reports

Relations between Britain and Russia hit a low after London accused Moscow of poisoning former double-agent Sergei Skripal.
Tourism

Thousands of Russians Evacuated From Turkey

Thousands of Russians Evacuated from Turkey The Moscow Times Over 450,000 Russians were evacuated from Turkey on Sunday following...

Russian media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.