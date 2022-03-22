Russian Actress Criticizes Famous Father’s Support of Ukraine War

A Russian actress has criticized her well-known actor father’s support for the war against Ukraine, in a high-profile example of how the war has split many Russian families.

Vladimir Mashkov spoke at Friday’s massive rally marking the eighth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea and supporting Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“We are Russian people. We love our country. We are for a world without Nazism. We are for our army. For our president,” Mashkov said at the rally at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, where President Vladimir Putin also spoke.

Mashkov’s daughter Masha Mashkova, who is also an actress, spoke out against his comments days later.

“What's happening right now is just unthinkable ... and the fact that so many Russian people, including my dad, believe that this violence is somehow justified — it breaks my heart," Mashkova told CNN on Monday.

"It's nothing compared to what Ukrainian people experience now, dying."