Putin Marks Crimea Anniversary, Defends 'Special Operation' in Ukraine in Stadium Rally

Russian President Vladimir Putin led a pro-government rally that was beset by “technical difficulties” and reports of people being forced to attend.

The event marking the eighth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, which is not recognized by most countries, came three weeks into Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine that has sparked fierce international condemnation.

"We have not had such unity for a long time," Putin said, referring to the “special military operation” in Ukraine as he addressed the crowd of about 95,000 and another 100,000 outside the stadium, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium was awash with Russian tricolor flags as snippets from Russia's military insurgency in Crimea flickered across the stadium's screens, accompanied by songs that celebrated the success of Russia's military.

A number of guest speakers, including RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, spoke from a stage emblazoned with the phrases "For Russia" and "For a world without Nazism."

Many guest speakers were wearing orange-and-black St. George's ribbons in the shape of a Z, a new symbol of support for Russia's Armed Forces in the wake of the invasion.

Putin's impassioned speech defended Russia's military operation in Ukraine, citing the need to protect those in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region from a so-called "genocide."

“This really was genocide. Stopping that was the goal of the special operation,” said Putin, who was wearing what has been identified as a $15,000 parka.