Navalny Found Guilty on New Fraud Charges

Updated:
teamnavalny

A Moscow court has found jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny guilty on fresh embezzlement charges, raising fears among allies that his life may be in danger in a remote colony after his near-deadly poisoning. 

Judge Margarita Kotova on Tuesday found Navalny guilty in a makeshift court inside a maximum-security prison in Pokrov 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Moscow where he is already serving a sentence for violating parole in poisoning recovery. 

State prosecutors last week requested the judge sentence Navalny, 45, to an additional 13 years in prison on charges of fraud and contempt of court.

Investigators accuse Navalny of stealing for personal use more than $4.7 million in donations that were given to his political organizations that were retroactively declared “extremist” last year. That sum was lowered to 2.7 million rubles ($25,800) during the course of the trial.

Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh expressed fears that “Alexei will be face to face with those who have already tried to kill him.”

“And nothing will stop them from trying again,” Yarmysh, who fled Russia last year after being convicted for calling for protests against Navalny’s arrest, tweeted Monday. 

“Therefore, we are now talking not only about Alexei’s freedom, but also about his life.”

This story is being updated.

