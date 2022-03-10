Russia Quits Europe’s Rule of Law Body, Sparking Questions Over Death Penalty

Russia has announced it will withdraw from Europe’s oldest rule-of-law body, the Council of Europe, sparking questions over the future of the Kremlin’s moratorium on the death penalty.

The Kremlin placed a moratorium on the use of the death penalty, which remains enshrined in Russian law, as a condition of Council of Europe membership in 1996.

The Council of Europe suspended all Russian representatives from participation the day after President Vladimir Putin announced an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The decision did not affect the European Court of Human Rights.

Former President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia’s suspension from the Council of Europe was a “good opportunity” to reinstate the death penalty.