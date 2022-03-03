Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Fitch, Moody’s Slash Russia’s Sovereign Debt to Junk

By AFP
Dmitry Trepolsky / pexels

Ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's slashed Russia's sovereign debt on Thursday to "junk" status, or the category of countries at risk of not being able to repay their debt, a week after Moscow began its assault on Ukraine.

Moody's downgraded the rating on Russian long-term debt from Baa3 to B3 subject to a further review over the West's sanctions against Russia, while Fitch lowered its rating from BBB to B, also with a negative outlook.

"The multi-notch downgrade of Russia's ratings and maintaining the review for further downgrade were triggered by the severe sanctions that Western countries have imposed on Russia," including on its central bank and some large financial institutions, Moody's said in a statement.

The agency also noted a "heightened risk of disruption" to sovereign debt repayment in the face of "severe and coordinated sanctions."

It said there were "significant concerns" over Russia's willingness to service its debt.

On Wednesday, the European Union cut seven Russian banks from the global SWIFT interbank messaging network, which allows for quick and secure transactions.

The World Bank also announced it was halting all of its ongoing projects in Russia and Belarus in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Fitch, for its part, said in a statement that it expected a "further ratcheting up of sanctions on Russian banks."

It added that, in the event of a protracted conflict and weaker economic growth, it saw the potential for "greater domestic political uncertainty and instability."

Read more about: Sanctions

Read more

market analysis

Where is Russia’s Stock Market Headed This Year?

The outlook is hazy and investors are looking at a few names rather than the market as a whole.
improving relations

France Says EU and Russia Must Rebuild Trust But Too Early to End Sanctions

"The time is right to work toward reducing the distrust between Russia and Europe, who ought to be partners," the French foreign minister said.
State Debt

Russia to Rethink Currency It Borrows Due to U.S. Sanctions

Still, Russia is likely to keep its external borrowing plan for 2020 at $3 billion.
Business feature

Five Years of Sanctions: No Reason to Celebrate

At first glance, the health of Russia's banking and financial sectors might give you the impression sanctions are no longer in force.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.