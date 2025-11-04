North Korea Sends 5K Construction Troops to Russia – Seoul

North Korea has sent about 5,000 construction troops to Russia since September to help with "infrastructure reconstruction," a South Korean lawmaker said Tuesday after a briefing by Seoul's spy agency.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been emboldened by the war in Ukraine, securing critical support from Moscow after sending thousands of troops to fight alongside Russian forces.

South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun told reporters that "around 5,000 North Korean construction troops have been moving to Russia in phases since September and are expected to be mobilized for infrastructure reconstruction."

He added that "continued signs of training and personnel selection in preparation for additional troop deployments have been detected."

The spy agency told lawmakers that about 10,000 North Korean troops were estimated to be currently deployed near the Russia-Ukraine border, according to Lee.

At least 600 North Korean soldiers have died in the Ukraine war and thousands more sustained injuries, according to South Korean estimates.