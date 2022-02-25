Poland, Czech Republic to Close Airspace to Russian Airlines – Reports

Poland and the Czech Republic are preparing to close their airspace to Russian airlines in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to reports Friday.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the government in Warsaw was drawing up a resolution that would block Russian planes from operating in Poland’s airspace, according to a Reuters report.

Prague is also “considering” closing its airspace to some Russian air companies, Czech journalists and Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.