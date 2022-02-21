Putin Says Considering Ukraine Separatists’ Independence Request

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Moscow was considering recognizing the independence of east Ukraine's two separatist republics, a step that would further escalate the Ukraine crisis.

The rebel leaders of Donetsk and Lugansk made a coordinated appeal to Putin for Moscow to recognize them earlier on Monday.

The Russian parliament has also asked Putin to recognize the pro-Moscow separatist territories, which declared themselves independent of Kyiv's rule after Ukraine's 2014 pro-EU revolution.

"Our goal is to listen to our colleagues and determine our next steps in this direction, bearing in mind both the appeals of the leaders of the DNR and LNR to recognize their independence," Putin said, using the acronyms for the two separatist regions.

Putin made his remarks during an unscheduled meeting of Russia's Security Council, which brings together the country's most senior defense and security officials.