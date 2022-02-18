Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Biden 'Convinced' Putin Has Made Decision to Invade Ukraine

By AFP
U.S. President Joe Biden said Western allies were united against Russia. AP / TASS

U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday he believes Russian leader Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine and that the attack could begin "in the coming days."

"As of this moment, I'm convinced he's made the decision. We have reason to believe that," Biden said, adding that Washington has "significant intelligence capability" to back the claim.

"We believe they will target Ukraine's capital Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million innocent people," he said of Russian forces.

But with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken scheduled to speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday, Biden said there is still time for negotiations to defuse the crisis.

"Diplomacy is always a possibility," he said.

Biden said Moscow is conducting a disinformation campaign, including accusing Kyiv of planning its own attack in order to create a pretext for a Russian invasion.

"There is simply no evidence to these assertions and it defies basic logic to believe the Ukrainians would choose this moment, with well over 150,000 [Russian] troops arrayed on its borders, to escalate a years-long conflict," Biden said.

"All these are consistent with the playbook the Russians have used before to set up a false justification to act against Ukraine," Biden said at the White House.

Read more about: U.S. , Joe Biden , Ukraine

Read more

tête-à-tête

Biden Warns Putin on Ukraine, Proposes U.S.-Russia Summit

In a phone call, U.S. President Joe Biden urged Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to ease mounting tensions with Ukraine.
NO RESET

Biden Signals Tougher U.S. Stance Against Russia in First Call With Putin

The new U.S. President highlighted concerns over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Russian "aggression" against Ukraine.
FIRST MOVES

Biden Proposes New START Extension, Navalny Investigation

The nuclear arms deal is set to expire in two weeks.
new start

Russia Urges Biden to Be 'More Constructive' Over Arms Treaty

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the treaty should be extended in its current version without pre-conditions for five years.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.