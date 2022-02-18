Biden 'Convinced' Putin Has Made Decision to Invade Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday he believes Russian leader Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine and that the attack could begin "in the coming days."

"As of this moment, I'm convinced he's made the decision. We have reason to believe that," Biden said, adding that Washington has "significant intelligence capability" to back the claim.

"We believe they will target Ukraine's capital Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million innocent people," he said of Russian forces.