Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Biden Proposes New START Extension, Navalny Investigation

By AFP
The U.S. and Russia have now both proposed a five-year extension to the expiring nuclear weapons treaty. David Lienemann / Official White House

New U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday proposed a five-year extension with Russia of New START, the last remaining nuclear reduction treaty between the powers, but vowed to pressure Moscow on other fronts.

The treaty, which has limited the United States and Russia to 1,550 nuclear warheads each, expires on February 5 after negotiations stagnated under former president Donald Trump.

"The United States intends to seek a five-year extension of New START, as the treaty permits," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

"This extension makes even more sense when the relationship with Russia is adversarial as it is at this time," she said.

She said that the new intelligence chief, Avril Haines, would also start an investigation into Russia's suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, its alleged election interference and on whether Moscow was behind the massive SolarWinds hack.

She said the United States would also investigate bounties reportedly paid by Russian intelligence to extremists in Afghanistan who killed U.S. troops.

"Even as we work with Russia to advance U.S. Interests, so, too, we work to hold Russia to account for its reckless and adversarial actions," Psaki said.

Trump had unsuccessfully tried to widen New START to include China, whose nuclear program is growing but still far smaller than those of Russia and the United States.

Read more

opinion Igor Ivanov

Russia and U.S. Must Not Squander Chances For Cooperation

Sustained confrontation between Washington and Moscow would handicap Russia’s own development.
new start

Russia Urges Biden to Be 'More Constructive' Over Arms Treaty

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the treaty should be extended in its current version without pre-conditions for five years.
NUCLEAR DEAL

Biden State Pick Calls For Extending New START With Russia

Antony Blinken, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of State, said the incoming administration would seek to extend the arms deal.
Podcast

Russia and Turkey Scramble to Avoid Conflict. And What do U.S. Democratic Primaries Mean for Moscow?

This week's most important news stories from Russia brought to you by Moscow Times journalists and expert commentators.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.