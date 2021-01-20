Russia Urges Biden to Be 'More Constructive' Over Arms Treaty

Russia on Wednesday urged U.S. President Joe Biden's new administration to take a "more constructive" approach in talks over the extension of the New START treaty, Washington's last arms reduction pact with Moscow.

"We expect that the new U.S. administration will take a more constructive approach in its dialogue with us," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We are ready for such work on principles of equal rights and taking mutual interests into account."

The agreement, which caps the number of nuclear warheads between the two powers, is set to expire on February 5.