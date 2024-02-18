Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Envoy Visits Navalny Shrine Amid Heavy Police Curbs

By AFP
MT

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow visited a makeshift shrine to Alexei Navalny on Sunday, as Russian authorities suppressed memorials and tributes to the late opposition leader.

Rights groups say police have detained over 400 people at gatherings for the politician, a leading critic of President Vladimir Putin who died in an Arctic prison Friday.

Ambassador Lynne Tracy was pictured on Sunday at the Solovetsky Stone, a monument to political repression that has become a major site of tributes for Navalny.

"Today at the Solovetsky Stone we mourn the death of Alexei Navalny and other victims of political repression in Russia," the U.S. embassy in Moscow said on social media.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Alexei Navalny's family, colleagues and supporters. His strength is an inspiring example. We honor his memory," it said.

At a separate makeshift memorial known as the "Wall of Grief," a bronze monument to Soviet-era repression, police had set up fences in a bid to ward off mourners.

Several dozen police officers could be seen standing nearby, but some people were allowed to enter through the fence and lay flowers, an AFP reporter saw.

Navalny, aged 47, was seen by many Russians as their best hope for change after years of perceived corruption and spiralling state oppression.

His death after over three years behind bars sparked a storm of condemnation from the West and despair among his supporters, many of whom are young people.

"It was not a death, it was murder," Leonid Volkov, a top Navalny ally, wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

"His life's work must win out," he said.

Read more about: Navalny , U.S.

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

opinion Alexander Etkind

Alexei Navalny’s Chance Will Come

The Kremlin critic embodies the same values as previous imprisoned winners — even if the Nobel committee looked elsewhere, this time.
NO RESET

Biden Signals Tougher U.S. Stance Against Russia in First Call With Putin

The new U.S. President highlighted concerns over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Russian "aggression" against Ukraine.
FIRST MOVES

Biden Proposes New START Extension, Navalny Investigation

The nuclear arms deal is set to expire in two weeks.
Navalny

Navalny: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Uses Undeclared Lavish Private Plane

A report by Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation accused First Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov of using an undeclared...