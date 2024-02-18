U.S. Envoy Visits Navalny Shrine Amid Heavy Police Curbs

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow visited a makeshift shrine to Alexei Navalny on Sunday, as Russian authorities suppressed memorials and tributes to the late opposition leader.

Rights groups say police have detained over 400 people at gatherings for the politician, a leading critic of President Vladimir Putin who died in an Arctic prison Friday.

Ambassador Lynne Tracy was pictured on Sunday at the Solovetsky Stone, a monument to political repression that has become a major site of tributes for Navalny.

"Today at the Solovetsky Stone we mourn the death of Alexei Navalny and other victims of political repression in Russia," the U.S. embassy in Moscow said on social media.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Alexei Navalny's family, colleagues and supporters. His strength is an inspiring example. We honor his memory," it said.