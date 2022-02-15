Sites of Ukraine Defense Ministry, State Banks Under Cyberattack

Ukraine said on Tuesday that the websites of the country's defense ministry and armed forces as well as two state banks were hit by a cyberattack that could have Russian origins.

The announcement from Ukraine's communications watchdog comes with the former Soviet republic fearing a possible attack from Russian forces conducting massive military drills at its frontiers.

The affected sites include the Oschadbank state savings bank and Privat — two of the country's largest financial institutions.

The defense ministry site showed an error message saying the site was "undergoing technical maintenance".

The armed forces website said it was inaccessible.

The watchdog said Privat and its app Privat24 were hit by "a massive denial of service (DDOS) attack".

Both banks said their online services were down.