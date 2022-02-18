U.S., Britain, Say Russia’s GRU Behind Cyberattacks on Ukraine

The U.S. and U.K. said Friday that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack on Ukrainian banks and government institutions earlier this week.

The incident was described by Ukrainian officials as the largest ever distributed denial of service (DDos) attack on the country, and Kyiv immediately said it suspected Russia was to blame.

Both Washington and London said publicly Friday that they had evidence the attack was launched by the Russian state.

“We believe that the Russian government is responsible for widespread cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks this week,” Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor for cyber threats, said in a briefing at the White House.

“We have technical information that links the Russian main intelligence directorate — or GRU. Known GRU infrastructure was seen transmitting high volumes of communication to Ukraine-based IP addresses and domains,” at the time of the attack, she said.