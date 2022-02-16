Ukraine Suffers Largest Denial-of-Service Attack in Its History, Official Says

Ukraine has suffered the largest denial-of-service attack in its history, the country’s digital transformation minister said Wednesday.

“The largest DDoS attack in Ukraine's history took place yesterday,” RBC Ukraine quoted Minister Mykhailo Fyodorov as saying at an inter-agency briefing.

Ukraine's communications watchdog had said Tuesday that the websites of the country's defense ministry and armed forces, as well as two state banks, had been hit by a cyberattack of possibly Russian origin.

Ukraine’s defense ministry said the “unprecedented” attack continued into Wednesday.

The Kremlin has denied involvement.