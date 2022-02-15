Navalny Faces 15 More Years as Prison Trial Starts

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny went on trial Tuesday in his maximum-security prison outside Moscow on new charges that could see his jail time extended by up to 15 years. Navalny was in February 2021 ordered to serve two years and eight months in prison for breaching his parole terms while he was hospitalized in Germany for nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

While recovering abroad, the opposition leader was charged with “stealing” 356 million rubles ($4.7 million) donated to his since-dismantled Anti-Corruption Foundation. Russian authorities declared the foundation — which has published explosive video investigations into high-level corruption — a banned “extremist” organization last summer. Navalny’s trial on charges of fraud and contempt of court got underway Tuesday in his penal colony in the town of Pokrov 100 kilometers east of Moscow. Videos shared by journalists showed Navalny wearing a prison uniform inside the makeshift courtroom, flanked by lawyers, guards and his wife Yulia. The so-called “visiting session” is presided over by Moscow’s Lefortovo District Court judge Margarita Kotova.