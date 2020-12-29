Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Opens 'Fraud' Probe Against Navalny

By AFP
Alexei Navalny

Russian investigators on Tuesday opened a criminal probe into Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, alleging he spent more than 356 million rubles ($4.8 million) of donations to his organizations on personal acquisitions.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement that Russia's most prominent opposition figure used the money for acquiring "personal property (and) material assets and paying expenses (including holidays abroad)," saying that the donations were therefore "stolen".

long recovery

Navalny Will Survive Suspected Poisoning, But Be ‘Politically Incapacitated’ for Months — Evacuation Organizer

Soon after, Navalny’s spokeswoman said only she and his doctors are authorized to make announcements regarding his health.
opinion Mark Galeotti

Russia’s Murderous Adhocracy

A system in which everyone wants to earn the president’s favor means political murder is no longer a monopoly of the state.
EMERGENCY AIRLIFT

‘Poisoned’ Kremlin Critic Navalny Arrives in Germany for Treatment

The opposition leader’s team had claimed the authorities were delaying his transfer to cover up traces of a poisoning attempt.
news

Russian Court Fines Kremlin Critic Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation

Film director also convicted for refusing to delete a YouTube investigation into alleged corruption.

