Beijing Winter Olympics: Tally of Medals for Russian Athletes

Russian athletes are competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics under the neutral banner of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) due to a ban stemming from state-sponsored doping violations.
So far the ROC is third with eight medals overall.
Here’s a list of medals they’ve won:
Feb. 8
Snowboarding
- Bronze men’s for Victor Wild, 35.
Feb. 7
Ski jumping
- Silver mixed for ROC.
Figure skating
- Gold mixed team for ROC.
Feb. 6
Skiathlon
- Gold men’s for Alexander Bolshunov, 25.
- Silver men’s for Denis Spitsov, 25.
Skiing mogul
- Bronze women’s Anastasia Smirnova, 19.
Feb. 5
Skiathlon
- Silver women’s for Natalya Nepryaeva, 26.
Biathlon
- Bronze mixed relay for ROC.