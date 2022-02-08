Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Beijing Winter Olympics: Tally of Medals for Russian Athletes

Updated:
ROC cross-country skiier Alexander Bolshunov celebrates his gold medal. Sergei Bobylev / TASS

Russian athletes are competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics under the neutral banner of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) due to a ban stemming from state-sponsored doping violations.

So far the ROC is third with eight medals overall.

Here’s a list of medals they’ve won:

Feb. 8

Snowboarding

  • Bronze men’s for Victor Wild, 35.

Feb. 7

Ski jumping

  • Silver mixed for ROC.

Figure skating

  • Gold mixed team for ROC.

Feb. 6

Skiathlon

  • Gold men’s for Alexander Bolshunov, 25.
  • Silver men’s for Denis Spitsov, 25.

Skiing mogul 

  • Bronze women’s Anastasia Smirnova, 19.

Feb. 5

Skiathlon

  • Silver women’s for Natalya Nepryaeva, 26.

Biathlon

  • Bronze mixed relay for ROC.
Read more about: Sport , Olympics

Read more

clean sweep

Valieva, 15, Completes Russian Euro Skate Sweep Ahead of Olympics

Russia also claimed titles in the men's event, pairs and ice dance in a stunning performance less than three weeks before the Winter Olympics start in...
pyrrhic victory

In Doping Scandal, Russia Opts For 'Honorable Surrender'

Instead of going on the offensive, observers say, Moscow is preoccupied with mitigating the fallout from the reputational blow.
Olympics

Former Russian Sports Minister Mutko Tapped for Construction Post

Mutko responsible for overseeing sport at a time when Russian sports were dogged by scandal.
Olympics

Russia Confirms List of Clean ’Olympic Athletes’ for Winter Games

Leading Russian athletes were not included in the roster over doping allegations.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.