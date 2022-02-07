Russia-Ukraine Standoff – Daily Briefing | Feb. 7

High-stakes talks between Russia and the West have so far failed to de-escalate a tense standoff between the sides, with the United States warning of a serious risk of a Russian offensive against Ukraine.

In addition to demanding a ban on Ukraine’s future membership to NATO, Russia wants the Western alliance to pull back its forces to where they were in 1997, before eastern European members joined. Moscow has amassed some 100,000 troops close to the border with Ukraine and in annexed Crimea, and its announcement of surprise military exercises with neighboring Belarus has fueled tensions further.

NATO and the U.S. have called Russia’s demands “non-starters,” instead offering to open a dialogue with Russia on a host of lesser issues such as missile deployment and military exercises. Moscow said this was unacceptable and awaited written responses from the U.S on each of its demands. The U.S. and NATO delivered their confidential written responses on Jan. 26 and are still awaiting an official reply from Moscow.

Feb. 7: What you need to know today

Ukraine's presidency on Sunday insisted the chance of a diplomatic solution to the crisis remained greater than that of an attack. Amid U.S. warnings of invasion, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said “the chance of finding a diplomatic solution for de-escalation is still substantially higher than the threat of further escalation.”

The United States said on Sunday it was not sending troops to Europe to start a war with Russia. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in defense of the recent deployment of 3,000 troops to Europe that President Joe Biden “has been clear for months now that the United States is not sending forces to start a war or fight a war with Russia in Ukraine,” but “to defend NATO territory.”

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Moscow on Monday to meet Putin, but the Kremlin underplayed the significance of the meeting. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said although Macron’s visit was “very important … The situation is too complex to expect decisive breakthroughs in one meeting.”

Macron spoke with Biden on Sunday ahead of his visit to Moscow to discuss ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts over Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday said Germany was prepared to send extra troops to the Baltic states, ahead of a key trip to Washington where he will seek to bolster his influence in the Ukraine crisis. "We are... prepared to do whatever is necessary to strengthen" Germany's presence in NATO operations in the Baltics, Scholz said in a televised interview.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan via phone to discuss the crisis. Stoltenberg praised Erdogan’s support and personal engagement to find a political solution in a tweet .

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday urged Australian citizens to immediately leave Ukraine, citing “real concerns about where this [crisis] will ultimately lead to.”

AFP contributed reporting.