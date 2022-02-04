Xi To Meet Putin as Tensions Rise With West

China's President Xi Jinping is poised for his first face-to-face meeting with a world leader in nearly two years on Friday when he hosts Russia's Vladimir Putin, with the pair drawing closer as tensions grow with the West. Xi has not left China since January 2020, when the country was grappling with its initial Covid-19 outbreak and locked down the central city of Wuhan where the virus was first detected. He is now readying to meet more than 20 leaders as Beijing kicks off a Winter Olympics it hopes will be a soft-power triumph and shift focus away from a build-up blighted by a diplomatic boycott and Covid fears. Putin's jet touched down in the Chinese capital on Friday afternoon, state broadcaster CCTV reported. He will meet with Xi before their nations release a joint statement reflecting their "common views" on security and other issues, a top Kremlin adviser said at a Wednesday press briefing.

Путин встретился с Си Цзиньпином в Пекине. Это первая очная беседа лидеров России и Китая за два года pic.twitter.com/JY8F2oQAQb — НТВ (@ntvru) February 4, 2022

The two strongmen will then attend the Olympic opening ceremony in the evening. Spiraling tensions with the West have bolstered ties between the world's largest nation and its most populous, and Putin was the first foreign leader to confirm his presence at the Olympics. "I have known President Xi Jinping for a long time," CCTV quoted Putin as saying in a report on Friday. "As good friends and politicians who share many common views on solving world problems, we have always maintained close communication." Article by Putin China's state-run Xinhua news agency also carried an article from Putin on Thursday in which the Russian leader painted a portrait of two neighbors with increasingly shared global goals. "Foreign policy coordination between Russia and China is based on close and coinciding approaches to solving global and regional issues," Putin wrote. He also hit out at U.S.-led Western diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Olympics that were sparked by China's human rights record. "Sadly, attempts by a number of countries to politicise sports for their selfish interests have recently intensified," Putin wrote, calling such moves "fundamentally wrong."

news Putin Slams Doping Sanctions Ahead of Olympics Read more