Moscow Named World's Third-Most 'Prosperous' City – UN

Moscow has been named the third-most “prosperous” city in the world by the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat).
UN-Habitat’s City Prosperity Index, published Wednesday, ranks 29 major global cities on six indices that are “fundamental for a city to be more prosperous.” These include productivity, infrastructure development, quality of life, equity and social inclusion, environmental sustainability and urban governance and legislation.
Across all categories, Moscow ranked third, behind Singapore in first place and Toronto in second. Rounding out the top five are Sydney in fourth place and London in fifth.
The Russian capital ranked first in the infrastructure development and quality of life categories.
Infrastructure development includes internet access and public transit access, while the quality of life category focuses on education and science, crime rate and green area coverage.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the city’s high placements would help it in its bid to host the World Expo 2030.
“The UN-Habitat Index does not give Moscow any formal advantages, but it helps to break down stereotypes and proves that we are on the right track,” Sobyanin wrote on his website.
In the 11 years that Sobyanin has served as Moscow’s mayor, the city has seen large-scale urban renewal and beautification projects, public transport expansion and housing demolition schemes. At the same time, he has faced criticism for corruption in City Hall and strict Covid-19 restrictions.