Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Named World's Third-Most 'Prosperous' City – UN

Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Moscow has been named the third-most “prosperous” city in the world by the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat).

UN-Habitat’s City Prosperity Index, published Wednesday, ranks 29 major global cities on six indices that are “fundamental for a city to be more prosperous.” These include productivity, infrastructure development, quality of life, equity and social inclusion, environmental sustainability and urban governance and legislation. 

Across all categories, Moscow ranked third, behind Singapore in first place and Toronto in second. Rounding out the top five are Sydney in fourth place and London in fifth. 

The Russian capital ranked first in the infrastructure development and quality of life categories. 

Infrastructure development includes internet access and public transit access, while the quality of life category focuses on education and science, crime rate and green area coverage. 

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the city’s high placements would help it in its bid to host the World Expo 2030. 

“The UN-Habitat Index does not give Moscow any formal advantages, but it helps to break down stereotypes and proves that we are on the right track,” Sobyanin wrote on his website.

In the 11 years that Sobyanin has served as Moscow’s mayor, the city has seen large-scale urban renewal and beautification projects, public transport expansion and housing demolition schemes. At the same time, he has faced criticism for corruption in City Hall and strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Read more about: Moscow

Read more

Pension payouts

Moscow Mayor Raises Pensions on Eve of Contentious City Election

Observers noted that the increase comes suspiciously close to the date of an election that catalyzed this summer's protests.
The Biggest

80 Years Strong: The VDNKh Experience

Moscow's sprawling Soviet-era exhibition spaces at VDNKh got a major facelift ahead of their 80th birthday this year.
Food fight

Russia’s Battle of the Cakes

We ride at dawn for cake and glory.
Watchful eye

Moscow Tracks Commuters' Movements in 'China-Style' Surveillance Scheme

Individuals can easily be identified using just four of their anonymous geolocation data points, experts say.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.