Moscow Named World's Third-Most 'Prosperous' City – UN

Moscow has been named the third-most “prosperous” city in the world by the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat).

UN-Habitat’s City Prosperity Index, published Wednesday, ranks 29 major global cities on six indices that are “fundamental for a city to be more prosperous.” These include productivity, infrastructure development, quality of life, equity and social inclusion, environmental sustainability and urban governance and legislation.

Across all categories, Moscow ranked third, behind Singapore in first place and Toronto in second. Rounding out the top five are Sydney in fourth place and London in fifth.