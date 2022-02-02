Greenpeace Urges Russia to Sign Global Plastic Reduction Treaty

Russia would benefit from joining an ambitious international agreement that would require it to curtail plastics waste throughout its entire supply chain, environmental activists from Greenpeace Russia told The Moscow Times.

Delegations from world governments and international bodies are set to draft a resolution for the new treaty to curtail plastic pollution at the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) when it kicks off in Nairobi in late February.

Two major blueprints for the resolution have so far been proposed: one by Japan, another one by Peru and Rwanda.

While Japan’s proposal focuses on cutting marine plastic pollution, Rwanda and Peru’s version calls for regulating plastics production (which requires fossil fuels) as well as its transportation, usage and disposal, thus limiting plastics throughout the entire supply chain.

“The main difference between the Peru and Rwanda version from the Japanese version is in the attention to the entire life cycle of the plastic,” Anna Kryukova, a Greenpeace Russia expert on zero-waste projects, told The Moscow Times.