Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Mayor of Largest Kazakh City Dismissed After Bloody Unrest

By AFP
Bakytzhan Sagintayev. Dmitry Astakhov / Russian Government Press Office / TASS

Kazakhstan's president dismissed the mayor of the country's largest city Almaty, the presidential website said Monday, after the financial hub became the epicenter of bloody unrest earlier this month. 

Former prime minister and political heavyweight Bakytzhan Sagintayev served as Almaty's mayor from 2019. He was in charge of the city as a nationwide political protest gave way to armed clashes and looting on Jan. 5. 

An order on the website of the Kazakh presidency said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had dismissed Sagintayev "in connection with his transfer to another (job)" without mentioning his new post. 

A separate order on the website stated that Yerbolat Dosayev, who was serving as the chairman of the national bank, had been appointed in this place.

Over 200 people were killed and thousands injured earlier this month in violence that began with demonstrations against a car fuel price hike in the west of the ex-Soviet country and prompted Tokayev to call in Russia-led troops.

The Almaty mayor switch comes as Tokayev cements control at the expense of the loyalists of his long-ruling predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, who still wielded significant power prior to the crisis but has since ceded key posts to the president. 

An online petition for Sagintayev's resignation had attracted more than 26,000 signatures as of Monday.

Tokayev and other Kazakh officials have blamed the clashes on bandits and terrorists with foreign connections, while observers have suggested that the violence was rooted instead in a political power struggle.

A contingent of over 2,000 troops from the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation began arriving in the country on January 6 and completed its withdrawal some two weeks later after the situation stabilized. 

Read more about: Kazakhstan

Read more

unprecedented unrest

Russia-Led Military Bloc Will Not Allow ‘Color Revolutions’ in Post-Soviet Countries – Putin

Russian officials and pro-Kremlin media have blamed the West for trying to foment a “color revolution” in Kazakhstan.
opinion Paul Bartlett

Kazakhstan Wakes Up

There has long been a disconnect between what Kazakhstan's government wants to offer the public and what the people need.
frozen in time

Russia's Cosmos Town, an Isolated Relic of Soviet Glory

Baikonur is where the Soviet Union made its greatest space achievements — but the town's younger generation see their future elsewhere.
'let out to die'

Kazakhstan’s Longest-Serving Political Prisoner Dies

Aron Atabek died weeks after being released in failing health.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.