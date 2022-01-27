Germany Spy Passed Ariane Rocket Details to Russia, Prosecutors Say

A Russian scientist working at a German university who was arrested last year for spying for Russia shared information about Europe's Ariane space rocket program, prosecutors said Thursday.

The accused, identified only as Ilnur N., has been charged with suspected secret service activity, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Ilnur N. was working at a Bavarian university when he was contacted by Russian foreign intelligence service SVR in the autumn of 2019, they allege.

He "passed on information on research projects in the field of aerospace technology, in particular the various development stages of the European launcher Ariane," they said.