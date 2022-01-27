University Spy in Germany 'Passed Ariane Rocket Details to Russia'

German prosecutors on Thursday said they had charged a Russian scientist working at a Bavarian university with espionage, accusing him of sharing information about Europe's Ariane space rocket program with Moscow.

The accused, identified only as Ilnur N., was arrested last June, the latest in a string of alleged Russian spies uncovered on German soil at a time of the worst tensions between Russia and the West since the Cold War.

Prosecutors allege that Ilnur N. was working at an unnamed Bavarian university when he was contacted by Russian foreign intelligence service SVR in the autumn of 2019 at the latest.

After agreeing to cooperate, he "passed on information on research projects in the field of aerospace technology, in particular, the various development stages of the European launcher Ariane", prosecutors said in a statement.

The European Space Agency's Ariane program consists of a series of transportation rockets designed to ferry heavy loads including satellites into space.

The 40-year-old program is often held up as a model of industrial and political cooperation between European countries, but it faces growing competition from newcomers like Elon Musk's SpaceX.

According to prosecutors, Ilnur N. held "regular meetings" from late November 2019 onwards with a senior officer of Russia's foreign intelligence service stationed in Germany.

He allegedly received 2,500 euros ($2,800) in cash in exchange for the information he shared, which also included details about his scientific research at the Bavarian university.

According to prosecutors, Ilnur N. worked as a research assistant at the university's natural sciences and technology department.

At the time of his arrest, Augsburg University in southern Germany said Ilnur N. was employed there.

The case comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions between Germany and Russia, as the West fears Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has vowed that Russia would pay a "high price" for attacking Ukraine.

Upping the stakes, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned Thursday that the recently completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany could be a target of sanctions.