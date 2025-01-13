German Police Probe Drone Sightings Over Military Facilities

German police said Monday they were investigating recent drone sightings over two military facilities, at a time when Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put the country on alert for espionage.

Police in the southern state of Bavaria said they were looking into several incidents, along with prosecutors, in which drones have flown over military installations in Manching and Neuburg an der Donau.

On Sunday police spotted up to 10 unmanned aerial vehicles flying in a secured military zone in Manching, which hosts a military aerodrome and is where the Eurofighter jet is developed by Airbus.

Eyewitnesses also saw several drones at the same site on Dec. 16 and 18, as well as in the early hours of Christmas Day.

On Dec. 19, three drones were spotted over in Neuburg an der Donau, also over a military air base.

The two sites lie around 20 kilometers (12 miles) apart just south of the city of Ingolstadt.

Police said they undertook “extensive investigations” into the incidents, including the deployment of helicopters, “as it cannot be ruled out that military installations and defense companies are being spied on in the context of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.”

However, police have not yet been able to determine who was piloting the drones.