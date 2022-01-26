‘Total Collapse’: Bishkek Businesses Reel From Massive Central Asian Blackout

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan – Atai. T was in the office Tuesday when his phone lit up with notifications around noon.

Both his parents were trapped in separate elevators on opposite ends of Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, as the city was hit by one of the biggest regional blackouts in Central Asia’s history.

They were two of several dozen apartment block residents stranded in elevators — and millions who were left without power and water — in the ex-Soviet country. The blackout, which also hit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, idled subway trains and disrupted flights in Almaty and Tashkent, and left skiers suspended in the air at resorts across the grid-sharing region.

“Son, do whatever you want, but I have a manicure appointment in an hour,” Atai recalls his mother saying, prompting him to race across the city to get municipal services to retrieve her.

Atai’s father, who is divorced and lives separately from his wife, ended up spending all of three hours in another elevator on the opposite end of Bishkek until electricity was gradually restored.

“Thankfully, he had his phone to avoid boredom,” Atai, who gave only his first name and last initial to remain anonymous, told The Moscow Times.

While Atai’s parents were merely inconvenienced for a few hours, the blackout left authorities scrambling to rescue many others from elevators and ski lifts — and dealt a devastating blow to Bishkek's small businesses.