Russia-Ukraine Standoff – Daily Briefing | Jan. 24

Ukrainian Military Forces servicemen stand in a trench on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Anatolii Stepanov / AFP

High-stakes talks between Russia and the West have so far failed to de-escalate a tense standoff between the sides, with the United States warning of a serious risk of a Russian offensive against Ukraine.

In addition to demanding a ban on Ukraine’s future membership to NATO, Russia wants the Western alliance to pull back its forces to where they were in 1997, before eastern European members joined. Moscow has amassed some 100,000 troops close to the border with Ukraine and in annexed Crimea, and its announcement of surprise military exercises with neighboring Belarus has fueled tensions further.

NATO and the U.S. have called Russia’s demands “non-starters,” instead offering to open a dialogue with Russia on a host of lesser issues such as missile deployment and military exercises. Moscow has said this is unacceptable, and says it is awaiting written responses from the U.S. on each of its demands.

Jan. 24: What you need to know today

  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will dial in to a meeting today with his EU counterparts to brief them on his talks last Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov ahead of the submission of a written response to Moscow later this week.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had a phone call with European Council President Charles Michel. Zelenskiy’s office reported that the Ukrainian President said “it is important to preserve the unity of all EU member states in protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state.”
  • The European Union has drawn up an emergency 1.2 billion euro aid package for Ukraine. EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen said “this package will help Ukraine now to address its financing needs due to the conflict,” and urged member states to approve the assistance “as soon as possible.” 
  • NATO has put forces on standby in eastern Europe and sent planes and ships to the region to “[reinforce] the eastern part of the alliance,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
  • The U.S. State Department and the British Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office have ordered staff and families of U.S. and British diplomats in Kyiv to leave Ukraine.
  • Kyiv condemned the orders for staff to leave. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson called the withdrawals “premature and a display of excessive caution,” urging Ukrainians and foreigners to “soberly access the risks and keep calm” amidst “disinformation,” and “manipulation.” Meanwhile, the EU has stated it has no plans to pull people out of Ukraine so long as talks with Russia continue.
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Russia risks “a new Chechnya” if it invades Ukraine, cautioning against the drawn out loss of lives and economic sanctions it would incur from such a “painful, violent and bloody business.”
  • Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said he will move "a whole contingent of the Belarusian army" to the border with Ukraine since "Ukrainians have allegedly started to draw troops there."

AFP contributed reporting.

