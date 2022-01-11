Wing Man: Central Africa Presents Putin With Butterfly Portrait

The Central African Republic has presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with a portrait made of butterfly wings, a traditional gift signaling the increasingly close ties between the two countries.

The CAR's ambassador to Russia, Leon Dodonou-Pounagaza, told state news agency RIA Novosti in an interview published Tuesday that he had presented the Kremlin chief with "a large portrait of him made of butterfly wings."

Collages created from the wings of butterflies are a prized art form in the CAR, and provide a living for many hunters, who comb the forest for coveted specimens.

The ambassador, who like Putin studied law at the University of Leningrad during the Soviet era and said they had "crossed paths there," also offered the president a large wooden table marked with writing commemorating their days at the school.

The two gifts were transferred to Putin through the Foreign Ministry, said the envoy, who has been posted in Moscow since the end of 2020.