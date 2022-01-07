Russian Submarine Hit British Frigate’s Sonar in 2020

A submarine from the Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet collided with a British frigate’s underwater listening system in late 2020, the U.K. Defense Ministry has confirmed to the BBC.

The incident was captured by a Channel 5 TV crew filming a documentary onboard the British warship as it was tracking the Russian submarine somewhere in the North Atlantic.

Film footage shows how the crew on watch sound the alarm bell, shouting “what the hell was that”, “sh*t”, “what the f*ck have I just hit?”

A spokesman with the Ministry of Defense in London confirmed what happened to the BBC.

“In late 2020 a Russian submarine being tracked by ‘HMS Northumberland’ came into contact with her towed array sonar,” the spokesman said. “The Royal Navy regularly tracks foreign ships and submarines in order to ensure the defense of the United Kingdom.”