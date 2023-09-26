Russian Navy Commander Reported Killed in Ukrainian Missile Strike Appears in Video

The commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, whom Kyiv claimed to have killed in a recent missile strike, appeared in a video published on Tuesday by Russia's Defense Ministry.

Ukraine said earlier this week it had killed Admiral Viktor Sokolov and 34 officers in an unprecedented strike on the fleet's naval headquarters in the annexed Crimean peninsula on Friday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said one soldier had gone missing following the attack.

However, photos and video shared by the Defense Ministry on Tuesday showed Sokolov wearing military attire and attending a top brass meeting alongside the commanders of other Russian Navy branches via videoconference.