Missile Strike Hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ

Updated with Defense Ministry's statement that one soldier went missing.

The headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in annexed Crimea was targeted by a missile strike on Friday, state media and Kremlin-installed officials said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry had said earlier that one serviceman was killed in the strike on Sevastopol, where the Black Sea Fleet is based, but later updated its statement to say the soldier was in fact missing.

"The serviceman was not killed, but is missing," it said.

Missile debris fell near a theater 200 meters from the Russian Navy’s headquarters, the Kremlin-installed head of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said.