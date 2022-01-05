Putin Friend’s Son Named Head Coach of Richest Russian Hockey Team

The son of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s close ally has been named the head coach of Russia’s richest hockey team, SKA St. Petersburg, drawing criticism from sports commentators for his lack of coaching experience.

Roman Rotenberg, 40, is the son of Boris Rotenberg — who is Putin’s childhood friend, former judo sparring partner and recreational hockey teammate. Roman Rotenberg was already deputy chairman of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and its SKA St. Petersburg team, which is run by another Putin ally, Gennady Timchenko, and owned by the state-run gas giant Gazprom.

SKA said in an official announcement that Rotenberg has replaced Valery Bragin as head coach, who was also sidelined as head coach of the Russian men’s national hockey team last fall, to “improve the management of the team.”

Bragin himself described Rotenberg’s appointment as “formalizing” his de-facto position over the course of the past month.

“Everything worked, we have achieved positive results,” Bragin said in SKA’s statement.