EU's Borrell to Visit Ukraine Frontline Amid Russia Tensions

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit Ukraine's frontline this week in a show of support for Kiev in the face of Moscow's military buildup on its border, Brussels said Monday.

Tensions have soared in recent months as the West has warned that Moscow could be planning a full-scale invasion of its neighbour after massing some 100,000 troops at the frontier.

High-ranking officials from the United States and Russia are set to hold two days of talks in Geneva on the crisis starting Sunday after the Kremlin issued a raft of demands to Washington.

Borrell — who will meet Ukrainian officials in Kiev during his visit from Tuesday to Thursday — has insisted that "any discussion about European security must happen in coordination with and participation of EU."